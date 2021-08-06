Record highs…Job growth…Cruise line sues Florida

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Treasury yields powered higher Friday and two major stock indexes notched more record highs after a report showed the U.S. job market is making widespread improvements. The S&P added 0.2% and the Dow rose 0.4%, both marking all-time highs. Declines for several Big Tech companies helped pull the Nasdaq composite down 0.4%. The government’s monthly jobs report showed that hiring was stronger across the economy in July versus economists’ expectations. That raised expectations for the Federal Reserve to soon pare back its assistance for the economy.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hiring surged in July as American employers added 943,000 jobs. The unemployment rate dropped to 5.4% as the U.S. economy continues to bounce back with surprising vigor from last year’s coronavirus shutdown. The July numbers exceeded economists’ forecast for more than 860,000 new jobs. Hotels and restaurants, reopening and doing brisk business, added 327,000 jobs last month. The number of people who reported they had jobs surged by 1 million, pushing the jobless rate down from 5.9% in June. The economy and job market, however, face a growing threat from the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

ST. PETERSBURGH (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line is asking a federal judge to block a Florida law prohibiting cruise companies from demanding that passengers show written proof of coronavirus vaccination before they board a ship. Norwegian contended at a hearing Friday the “vaccine passport” ban, signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, jeopardizes the health and safety of passengers and crew and is an unconstitutional infringement on the First Amendment. It also contains a fine of $5,000 per passenger for violations. Florida officials say the law’s aim is to prevent discrimination against passengers who don’t get vaccinated.

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow has convicted a prominent U.S. investor on charges of embezzlement and handed him a suspended sentence, a verdict he deplored as “deeply unfair.” Michael Calvey was accused of embezzlement from the Russian bank Vostochny, in which his investment firm Baring Vostok had a controlling stake. He denied any wrongdoing. The court in Moscow gave Calvey a 5 1/2-year suspended sentence on Friday. Calvey spent about two months in jail after his arrest in February 2019 before being placed under house arrest and then released last fall. Calvey’s company was one of the largest foreign investment firms in Russia and his arrest dented investors’ confidence.

UNDATED (AP) — Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. The tool Apple calls “neuralMatch” will detect known images of child sexual abuse without decrypting people’s messages. If it finds a match, the image will be reviewed by a human who can notify law enforcement if necessary. But researchers say the tool could be put to other purposes such as government surveillance of dissidents or protesters.