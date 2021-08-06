Strong jobs report sends bond yields and most stocks higher

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Treasury yields are powering higher and stock indexes are holding close to their record highs on Wall Street after a report showed the U.S. job market is making widespread improvements. The Labor Department report showed that hiring was stronger across the economy last month than economists expected. That is raising expectations for the Federal Reserve to soon pare back its assistance for the economy, which could drag down stocks, particularly for high-flying technology companies.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A prominent Democratic senator, saying he is concerned about inflation, is urging the Federal Reserve to start trimming its monthly bond purchases. In a letter to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, Sen. Joe Manchin said that he had become “increasingly alarmed” that the Fed has continued to buy $120 billion per month in Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities, even with the recession triggered by the COVID pandemic over and “our strong recovery well underway.” While a number of Republicans have criticized the Fed for not beginning to taper the monthly bond purchases even as signs of inflation pressures mount, Manchin is the first Democrat to raise similar criticism.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Norwegian Cruise Line is asking a federal judge to block a Florida law prohibiting cruise companies from demanding that passengers show written proof of coronavirus vaccination before they board a ship. Norwegian contended at a hearing today that the “vaccine passport” ban, signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, jeopardizes the health and safety of passengers and crew and is an unconstitutional infringement on the First Amendment. It also contains a fine of $5,000 per passenger for violations. Florida officials say the law’s aim is to prevent discrimination against passengers who don’t get vaccinated. The judge did not indicate when she would rule.

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. highway safety regulators are investigating whether Ford acted quickly enough when it recalled more than 620,000 vehicles last year to fix faulty rear-view cameras. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also says it will look into whether the automaker should have recalled more vehicles. Documents posted today on the agency’s website say Ford began the recall on Sept. 23 because the backup camera displays can show a blank or distorted image. The recall covered multiple Ford and Lincoln models from 2020 including the F-Series pickup, the nation’s top-selling vehicle. The agency said Ford spotted the problem and monitored warranty claims starting in February of 2020. The agency opened what it calls a recall query investigation, and Ford is cooperating.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Energy Transfer executives say more oil is being shipped through the Dakota Access Pipeline as its expansion becomes operational. The line can now transport 750,000 barrels of oil daily, which is 180,000 more than before. Energy Transfer is adding pump stations to boost the pipeline’s horsepower. Once the full expansion is fully operational, as much as 1.1 million barrels of oil will flow through the pipeline each day. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is evaluating the expansion in its ongoing environmental study of the line. Opponents of the line are upset that the expansion began before the study was finished.