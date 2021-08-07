Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street capped a choppy week of trading with broad gains Friday, which helped push the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average to new highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, a day after setting another all-time high. Every major index notched a weekly gain after slipping last week. Investors weighed a government report showing the U.S. job market making widespread improvements. Some of Friday’s sharpest action happened in the bond market, where Treasury yields tend to move with expectations for the economy and for inflation. The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 1.31% from 1.21% late Thursday, clawing back all the losses it sustained over the last week.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has moved closer to passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package after lawmakers from both parties came together and voted on Saturday to clear a key procedural hurdle. More votes will be needed before final Senate passage. That could come quickly or it could drag on for days if opponents try to slow President Joe Biden’s big priority. Vice President Kamala Harris has come to Capitol Hill for meetings on the legislation. When the Senate session opened on Saturday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said: “We can get this done the easy way or the hard way.” He said he’d keep senators in session until they finished the bill and sent it to the House.

NEW YORK (AP) — Starting Monday, Amazon will be requiring all of its 900,000 U.S. warehouse workers to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. The move follows steps by a slew of other retailers, including Home Depot, Walmart and Target, to mandate masks for their workers. In most cases those mandates are for workers in locations of substantial of COVID-19 transmission. Amazon said Friday its decision to mandate masks was in response to the spread of COVID-19 variants in the U.S. and guidance from public health authorities and its own medical experts. Seattle-based Amazon currently mandates only those warehouse workers not vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks.

NEW YORK (AP) — Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway company reported a 7% gain in profit for the second quarter as many of the conglomerate’s businesses recovered from the coronavirus pandemic. Berkshire Hathaway, based in Omaha, Nebraska, said Saturday that it earned $28.1 billion, or $18,488 per Class A share, during the second quarter. A year earlier, Berkshire reported a profit of $26.3 billion or $16,314 per Class A per share. Buffett has long said Berkshire’s operating earnings offer a better view of quarterly performance because they exclude investments and derivatives, which can vary widely. By that measure, Berkshire’s operating earnings improved to $6.7 billion during the quarter from $5.5 billion in the year-ago period.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s long-shuttered shrimp fishing business has a chance to reopen in the coming winter, but the warming of the ocean threatens to keep the industry shut down. Maine shrimp were once a winter delicacy, but the fishery has been shut down since 2013. Scientists have said environmental conditions in the warming Gulf of Maine are inhospitable for the cold water-loving shrimp. A regulatory board is scheduled to make a decision this fall about whether to extend a moratorium on the shrimp fishery that is scheduled to end this year.