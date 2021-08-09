Stocks drift lower…Mexico asks for vaccines…Fake cards

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging lower, with energy companies logging some of the biggest losses as oil prices take another turn lower. The S&P 500 index was off 0.1% and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%. Benchmark U.S. crude oil was down 2.8% to just over $66 a barrel, following a decline of 7.7% last week. That helped pull energy companies lower.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says he’ll ask the United States to send at least 3.5 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine as the country faces a third wave of infections. Manuel López Obrador said the U.S. government had initially offered the Moderna vaccine, but Mexican health authorities could not get the necessary approvals in time so now they are considering Pfizer or another approved vaccine.

PARIS (AP) — France is now requiring people to show a QR code proving they have a special virus pass before they can enjoy restaurants and cafes or travel across the country. The measure is part of a government plan to encourage more people to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot and slow down a surge in infections, as the highly contagious delta variant now accounts for most cases in France. Over 36 million people in France, or more than 54% of the population, are fully vaccinated.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — With more than 600 colleges and universities now requiring proof of COVID-19 inoculations, an online industry has sprung up offering fake vaccine cards. Dozens of students interviewed by The Associated Press said they were aware of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, though none admitted to actually using one. On the dark web, sellers list COVID-19 vaccine cards, certificates and passports for sale, some costing about $473 in U.S. dollars.

UNDATED (AP) — A U.N.-appointed panel of experts says that Earth is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past the most ambitious threshold set in the Paris accord. This will increase the risk of extreme weather and long-term climate-related disasters. Politicians, scientists and activists were swift to react to the report. U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said the predictions were “a code red for humanity.”