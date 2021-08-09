US stocks mostly down…record job postings

Biz/Tech

UNDATED (AP) — Stocks are edging mostly lower in morning trading on Wall Street, with energy companies logging some of the biggest losses. At 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was down 5 points, at 4,431. The Dow was down 97 points, at 35,113. And the Nasdaq was up 22 points, to 14,858.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers posted a record 10.1 million job openings in June, another sign that the job market and economy are bouncing back briskly from last year’s coronavirus shutdowns. The Labor Department reports that job openings rose from 9.5 million in May. Employers hired 6.1 million workers in June. The gap between openings and hiring suggests that firms are scrambling to find workers. A record low 1.3 million people were laid off or fired in June.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats has released a budget resolution that maps $3.5 trillion in spending boosts and tax breaks aimed at strengthening social and environmental programs. That will set up a battle this fall over President Joe Biden’s domestic policy ambitions. The measure’s introduction marks the start of a long trek through Congress of legislation that Democrats hope will result in a progressive reshaping of government. To succeed, they’ll have to overcome likely unanimous Republican opposition.

UNDATED (AP) — German pharmaceutical maker BioNTech, which developed the first widely used coronavirus vaccine with Pfizer, saw its profits surge in the second quarter of 2021. The Mainz-based company says it made a net profit of almost 2.8 billion euros ($3.3 billion) from April to June. This boosted first-half net profits to more than 3.9 billion euros, compared with a net loss of almost 142 million euros in the first six months of 2020. The company has said the windfall from its mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine will help it to develop drugs against cancer and other diseases.

UNDATED (AP) — Sanderson Farms, one of nation’s largest poultry producers, is being acquired for $4.53 billion as the price of chicken soars. Cargill and privately held Continental Grain have a joint venture to acquire Sanderson and will pay $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat. Restaurant chains, seizing on demand, have begun to offer their own variations of fried chicken sandwiches, further heightening demand.