Wobbly trading…Dialing back…Stuck in Dubai

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended a wobbly day mostly lower on Wall Street Monday, with energy companies logging some of the biggest losses as oil prices took another turn lower. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%. Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 2.6% following a decline of 7.7% last week. That helped pull energy companies lower. Occidental Petroleum fell 3%. Technology companies also weighed down the broader market. Companies are still turning out their latest quarterly earnings reports. Tyson Foods climbed 8.7% after turning in a strong report card.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston added his voice to a growing number of people, inside and outside the Fed, who say the central bank should soon begin to dial back its extraordinary aid for an economy that is strongly recovering from the pandemic recession. Eric Rosengren said in an interview with The Associated Press that the central bank should announce in September that it will begin reducing its $120 billion in purchases of Treasury and mortgage bonds “this fall.”

UNDATED (AP) — With the price of chicken soaring, third-largest poultry producer in the U.S. is being bought for $4.53 billion. Cargill and privately held Continental Grain formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson Farms. They will pay $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat. Restaurant chains have begun to offer their own variations of fried chicken sandwiches, further heightening demand for poultry. Sales at Sanderson Farms soared more than 34% during the second quarter compared with the same three-month period last year.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Some foreign contractors who powered the logistics of America’s forever war in Afghanistan have now found themselves stranded on an unending layover in Dubai without a way to get home. After nearly two decades, the rapid withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan has upended the lives of thousands of private security contractors from some of the world’s poorest countries. They toiled in the shadows as cleaners, cooks, construction workers, servers and technicians on sprawling American bases.

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Efforts to recover the wreckage of a sightseeing plane that crashed in southeast Alaska last week and killed six people is on hold as investigators await a break in poor weather conditions. National Transportation Safety Board official Clint Johnson said Monday that low clouds and fog continue to delay wreckage recovery efforts. Johnson says the wreckage is in a rugged and steep area that is heavily forested.