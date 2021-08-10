Stocks edge higher…Poised for approval…Casinos do well

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging mostly higher in morning trading as banks and energy companies claw back some of the ground they lost a day earlier. The S&P 500 index was up 0.3%, while the Dow rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.1%. Crude oil prices were 3.2% higher after slumping the day before. Movie theater chain AMC rose 6% after reporting results late Monday that were much better than analysts were expecting. Kansas City Southern rose 6.7% after Canadian Pacific raised its offer for the railroad operator, reigniting a bidding war.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Overcoming skeptics, the Senate is poised to approve the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan today. This, as a growing coalition of Democrats and Republicans prepare to lift the first phase of President Joe Biden’s rebuilding agenda to passage. Final Senate votes are expected around midday, with passage sending the bill to the House. All told, some 70 senators appear poised to vote for approval.

NEW YORK (AP) — Robinhood, the trading app that’s brought millions of new investors to the stock market, is buying a company that helps people communicate with the businesses whose shares they buy. Robinhood Markets says it agreed to buy Say Technologies for about $140 million in cash. Say helps publicly traded companies hear what questions their investors want answered, and it helps investors vote at companies’ annual meetings.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds that most Americans have high trust in doctors, nurses and pharmacists. Researchers say that trust could become important in the push to increase COVID-19 vaccinations, as long as unvaccinated people have care providers they know and are open to hearing new information about the vaccines. The poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows at least 7 in 10 Americans trust doctors, nurses and pharmacists to do what’s right for them and their families either most or all of the time.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gamblers anxious to hit the slot machines and table games in person after a year of coronavirus restrictions are lifting the U.S. casino industry to its best year ever. The American Gaming Association says casinos had their best second quarter in history, taking in $13.6 billion. And 2021 could be their best year in history: They’re on track to surpass the $43.6 billion won in 2019 as the highest-grossing year ever. The report doesn’t take into account the recent surge of the more contagious delta variant.