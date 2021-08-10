Stocks gain…Rare bipartisanship…Nissan: chip shortage

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended another jagged day mostly higher on Wall Street as gains in banks and elsewhere in the market outweighed a slide in technology companies. The S&P rose 0.1% and the Dow rose 0.5%. The Nasdaq slipped 0.5%. Crude oil rose 2.7% after slumping the day before. Food distributor Sysco surged 6.5% after reporting results that were much better than analysts were expecting. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.35%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has approved the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan. A rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans joined together to deliver a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Passage provides momentum as it’s now headed to the House. The package would provide almost $550 billion in new spending over five years for roads, bridges, broadband internet, water pipes and other public works systems. Biden said it shows that “democracy can still work.” The Senate turns next to Biden’s bigger package, a $3.5 trillion plan with debate likely to extend into the fall.

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan says its huge factory in Smyrna, Tennessee, will close for two weeks starting Monday. The shutdown is due to computer chip shortages brought on by a coronavirus outbreak in Malaysia. The shutdown is among the longest at any U.S. auto plant of this size since the semiconductor shortage started to hit late last year. The shortage has hobbled auto production worldwide. Nissan said in a statement Tuesday that it ran short of chips due to a COVID-19 outbreak at a chip factory in Malaysia. It expects production to resume Aug. 30.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Facebook has removed hundreds of accounts linked to a disinformation network operating out of Russia that sought to smear COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca. The company said that it has banned the advertising firm behind the campaign, which had offered to pay social media influencers in Europe if they posted their misleading content. The plan backfired when two of those influencers exposed the network. Facebook said it traced the content to a firm called Fazze which operates from Russia.

PHOENIX (AP) — Vote-counting machine maker Dominion Voting Systems is filing defamation lawsuits against right-wing broadcasters and a prominent Donald Trump ally over their baseless claims that the 2020 election was marred by fraud. The suits filed Tuesday name Newsmax, One America News, their executives and the former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne. Dominion says their false claims that the company rigged the election for President Joe Biden have cost it $1.6 billion in lost profits, company value and reputational damage.