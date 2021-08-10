Stocks waver…Infrastructure plan approved…Dominion sues

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are wobbling between small gains and losses as losses from technology companies offset gains from banks and industrial companies. The S&P 500 index rose 0.2%, while the Dow rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.4%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a robust vote after weeks of fits and starts, the Senate has approved the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan. A rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans joined together to deliver a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Passage provides momentum as it’s now headed to the House. The package would provide almost $550 billion in new spending over five years for roads, bridges, broadband internet, water pipes and other public works systems.

PHOENIX (AP) — Vote-counting machine maker Dominion Voting Systems is filing defamation lawsuits against right-wing broadcasters and a prominent Donald Trump ally over their baseless claims that the 2020 election was marred by fraud. The suits name Newsmax, One America News, their executives and the former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne. Dominion says their false claims that the company rigged the election for President Joe Biden have cost it $1.6 billion in lost profits, company value and reputational damage.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Fed official says last week’s jobs report demonstrated the ongoing strength of the U.S. economy and underscored the need for the Federal Reserve to rein in its stimulus efforts. St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said that Friday’s report, which showed a healthy gain of 943,000 jobs last month, means the economy is making sufficient progress to start reducing, or tapering, the Fed’s $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. Those purchases are intended to lower longer-term interest rates and bolster the economy.

CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing is reporting a few more orders and deliveries of jetliners as the airline industry tries to recover from the pandemic. Boeing says it landed orders for 31 planes in July but 17 others were canceled. That’s a net gain of 14, compared with just two orders for European rival Airbus. Boeing delivered 28 planes in July, behind the Airbus total of 47. Deliveries are crucial because airplane makers usually get much of the their money when the plane is delivered to an airline or a leasing company.