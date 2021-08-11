Stocks gain…Prices rise more slowly…Fold the phone

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have been mostly higher in early trading. They’re pushing beyond the records they had set a day before on the back of strong earnings and better-than-expected economic data. Even though consumer prices are up again, most of the rise has been tied to very specific goods that are not expected to impact the long-term health of the economy like used cars, building materials and hotel rooms.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices for U.S. consumers rose last month but at the slowest pace since February, a sign that Americans could gain some relief after four months of sharp increases that elevated inflation to its fastest pace in more than a decade. The report from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices rose 0.5% from June to July, slower than the previous monthly increase of 0.9%. They have jumped 5.4% compared with a year earlier. Excluding volatile oil and gas prices, so-called core inflation rose 4.3% in the past year, down from 4.5% in June, which was the fastest 12-month pace since 1991.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is moving at home and abroad to try to address concerns about rising energy prices slowing the nation’s recovery from the pandemic-induced recession. National security adviser Jake Sullivan is calling on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to move faster to restore global supply of petroleum to pre-pandemic levels. And the White House has asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the domestic gasoline market for any anti-competitive behavior that could be increasing prices.

UNDATED (AP) — Southwest Airlines says it may not be profitable in its third quarter and now foresees operating revenue for the period coming in lower than previously expected as it deals with rising concerns over increasing COVID-19 cases. The airline said in a regulatory filing that it was profitable in July, but believes the recent negative effects of the pandemic on August and September revenue trends will make it difficult to be profitable in the third quarter.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Samsung is hoping cheaper but more durable versions of its foldable phones will broaden the appeal of a high-concept design that’s so far fizzled with consumers. The electronics giant today launched its effort to turn things around with the unveiling of two products designed to function as both a phone and a tablet when unfolded outward on a hinge. The larger Galaxy Fold3 will sell for 10% less than last year’s model at $1,800 while the Galaxy Flip3 will sell for more than 25% less at $1,000.