Stocks mostly higher, Aging postal trucks

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street today, with more records for the S&P and the Dow. Weakness in some technology stocks helped pull the Nasdaq composite slightly lower. The S&P climbed 0.2% and the Dow added 0.6%. Investors got some better news on inflation when the Labor Department reported that consumer prices rose 0.5% from June to July, down from the previous monthly increase of 0.9%. Energy prices rose, sending the price of benchmark U.S. crude oil up 1.4%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.33%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. budget deficit hit $2.54 trillion for the first 10 months of this budget year, fed by spending to support the country after the pandemic-induced recession. The figures keep the deficit on track to be second largest annual shortfall in U.S. history, behind only the most recent fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. Still, the Treasury Department reported today that the deficit through July is 9.5% lower than the same period a year ago. That reflected improving tax collections as the economy recovers, and the winding down of many of the emergency support programs enacted after the pandemic struck in March of last year.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Postal Service’s aging fleet of trucks is soldiering on even as a contract for greener replacement vehicles is being challenged. The primary fleet of vehicles that were delivered starting in 1987 is due to be replaced under a new contract, but the winning bid is being challenged. That means the delivery of new trucks set for late 2023 could be further delayed. Workers don’t really care which model they get. They just want something that’s safe. The current vehicles are catching fire at an alarming rate, they lack adequate heating and cooling, they deliver poor fuel economy and they’re becoming difficult to maintain.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s Attorney General says the state has reached a $3 million settlement with Tyson Farms over a wastewater spill that killed an estimated 175,000 fish. It was one of the largest recorded fish kills in Alabama history. The state sued Tyson last year over the spill into a tributary of the Black Warrior River. In 2019, wastewater from a poultry processing facility ended up in the river after a pipe failed. The settlement directs money to affected communities and requires Tyson to take steps to lessen the possibility of such a spill happening again.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian prosecutors have opened a criminal probe into an oil spill off the country’s Black Sea coast that appeared to be far bigger than initially expected. The spill occurred over the weekend. The terminal where the spill occurred belongs to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which pumps crude from Kazakhstan. Authorities initially estimated the spill to cover only just over 2,100 square feet. After studying satellite images Russian scientists said today that it actually covered nearly nearly 31 square miles. WWF Russia estimates that about 100 metric tons of oil have spilled into the sea.