Stocks mostly higher…Budget deficit above $2.5 trillion

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks were mostly higher Wednesday, pushing beyond the records they had set a day before on the back of strong earnings and better-than-expected economic data. A report from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices jumped 0.5% from June to July, down from the previous monthly increase of 0.9%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. budget deficit hit $2.54 trillion for the first 10 months of this budget year, fed by spending to support the country after the pandemic-induced recession. The figures keep the deficit on track to be second largest annual shortfall in U.S. history, behind only the most recent fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is conceding that Democrats face a tough pathway to delivering a $3.5 trillion package for family, health and environment programs to President Joe Biden’s desk. But he says they have a good chance of success. The New York Democrat made the remarks hours after the Senate approved a budget resolution outlining Democrats’ plans. The 10-year fiscal blueprint is aimed at helping lower- and middle income people and slowing the planet’s ominously warming temperatures.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — YouTube has suspended U.S. Sen. Rand Paul for seven days after the Kentucky Republican posted a misleading video suggesting face masks don’t prevent infection by COVID-19. The video was also removed. It’s the second time in two weeks that YouTube has removed one of Paul’s videos for violating its rules on COVID misinformation. Paul responded to Tuesday’s suspension by calling it a “badge of honor.”

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says it will soon test three drugs used for other diseases to see if they might help patients sickened by the coronavirus. The drugs were chosen by an independent panel based on the likelihood they could prevent deaths in people hospitalized for coronavirus. They include artesunate, a malaria drug, the cancer drug imatinib, and infliximab, currently used in people with diseases of the immune system.