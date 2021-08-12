US stocks slightly lower…Unemployment falls for 3rd week

Biz/Tech

UNDATED (AP) — Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street today as weakness in chipmakers and other tech companies offsets gains in other sectors including health care. At 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 index was down 4 points, to 4,444. The Dow was down 95 points, to 35,389. And the Nasdaq was down 8 points, to 14,757.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell for a third straight time last week, the latest sign that employers are laying off fewer people as they struggle to fill a record number of open jobs and meet a surge in consumer demand. Today’s report from the Labor Department shows that jobless claims fell for a third straight week to 375,000 from 387,000 the previous week. The number of applications has fallen steadily since topping 900,000 in early January as the economy has increasingly reopened in the aftermath of the pandemic recession.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level jumped a higher-than-expected 1% in July, disappointing hopes for a slowdown in price increases. The Labor Department reports that the July gain in its producer price index, which measures price pressures before they reach consumers, matched the June increase with both months advancing by the highest amount since a 1.2% rise in January. Over the past 12 months, prices at the wholesale level are up a record 7.8%, surpassing the old record of a 7.3% gain set for the 12 months ending in June.

UNDATED (AP) — A confirmation hearing concerning Purdue Pharma’s attempts to settle thousands of OxyContin lawsuits is to open in U.S. Bankruptcy Court today. A deal would remove control of the drug company from members of the wealthy Sackler family and require them to contribute $4.5 billion to opioid abatement. Most states have signed on to the deal, but there’s still deep anger that under the deal members of the Sackler family would receive protective from lawsuits.

DOVER, Delaware (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America is asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge to approve an $850 million agreement that is key to the group’s proposed reorganization plan. The judge is to begin a hearing today on whether to approve the agreement. It involves the national Boy Scouts organization based in Irving, Texas, the roughly 250 local Boy Scout councils, and attorneys representing some 70,000 men who claim they were sexually abused as youngsters. The agreement faces opposition from insurers that issued policies to the Boy Scouts, other law firms representing thousands of abuse victims, and various church denominations that have sponsored local Boy Scout troops.