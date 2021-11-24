Rockin’ Cigar Bar in Cincy District shut down by court order; county says it’s a haven for crime

EL PASO, Texas -- Rockin' Cigar Bar and Grill in the Cincinnati Entertainment District was shuttered Wednesday by court order as the El Paso County Attorney's Office, on behalf of the state of Texas, seeks to have it declared a public nuisance.

In court documents that were served on owner Frank Ricci around noon, it alleges that his bar is a haven for drug deals, assaults, underage drinking, and outlaw biker gangs - among other offenses.

"Local, State and Federal law enforcement has brought the habitual criminal conduct and other violations that occurs at RCBG to the attention of the Defendants, but no action by the Defendants to stop the activity at RCBG has been observed. The Defendants have shown a resistance to assist law enforcement and to violate the Texas Alcoholic Beverages Code habitually," County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal said in her court filing.

She added, "RCBG is a place where persons habitually go for the purpose of engaging in crimes."

A temporary restraining order shutting down the bar was signed Wednesday by Judge Alyssa Perez, who set a Dec. 8 hearing in 210th District Court on the government's petition to permanently close it.

Ricci told ABC-7 that he planned to bring his own civil lawsuit against the county - and called the effort to shut his business down a "politically-motivated attack" because he was a supporter of former President Donald Trump. He also said he thinks his business was targeted because he has "people of color" as patrons on the weekend.

Ricci maintained that the Cincy District overall has problems, but he said other bar owners - and even the police - bear as much responsibility as he does.

Keith Pannell, a board member of the Kern Place Neighborhood Association, told ABC-7 that there are too many bars packed into the Cincy area. Given the allegations of drug use and other violations at Rockin' Cigar Bar, Pannell said it appeared "they've had their comeuppance."

Rockin' Cigar Bar has made headlines for a number of high-profile incidents in the Cincy District over the past year. Among those was a stabbing attack in February that left a man in critical condition. RCBG also ran afoul of state alcohol regulators during the pandemic, having their liquor license pulled at one point due to violations.

Perhaps most notable, which was also cited in the county attorney's court filing, is the fact that RCBG is among eight troubled El Paso businesses blacklisted by the U.S. Army - meaning Fort Bliss troops aren't allowed to patronize those establishments.

Below are the county's court filing along with the judge's closure order for viewing.