Two years after the pandemic; a status check on downtown El Paso businesses

EL PASO, Texas – Pandemic-related border closures many expected to last a month stretch on for nearly two years. When traffic opened back up to non-essential travelers, downtown businesses didn't see the long lines many were expecting.

ABC-7 followed businesses throughout the pandemic. Month after month business owners learned the closure would extend another month. As Covid-19 cases spiked there appeared little hope that life would return to normal any time soon.

Now, with vaccines, mitigation protocols, and the border back open, life downtown is slowly returning to a sense of normalcy.