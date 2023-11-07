In-N-Out coming to New Mexico in 2027

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The owners of In-N-Out Burger announced the restaurant chain will open in the Land of Enchantment in 2027.

The company's president made the following announcement:

"We are excited to announce In-N-Out Burger will be fully in the Four Corners by 2027 with our expansion to New Mexico! We can't wait to have smiling associates serving customers quality burgers, fries and shakes in such a unique, beautiful state." President Lynsi Snyder

Initial reports indicate that the first location will open in Albuquerque.