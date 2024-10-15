TTUHSU IT outage due to ‘cybersecurity event’
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials with Texas Tech Health El Paso said the information technology outage they have been experiencing is the result of a "cybersecurity event."
ABC-7 has been reporting on the IT outage for the past few weeks.
In a statement Tuesday, officials said:
"Texas Tech Health El Paso recently identified information technology issues that resulted in a temporary disruption to our computer systems and applications. Upon learning of the issues, we began an investigation and took steps to ensure the security of the Texas Tech Health El Paso network. While our investigation into the issues is ongoing, we recently confirmed the source of the disruption is the result of a cybersecurity event. We are working diligently with our internal and external partners to restore our systems, services and applications to secure full functionality, as quickly as possible.
Texas Tech Health El Paso appreciates your patience and understanding as we work to respond to this issue. At this time, there will be no further comment from Texas Tech Health El Paso until the investigation has been completed."