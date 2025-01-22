Oreo is releasing this flavor for the first time ever

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Oreo is partnering with singer Post Malone for its next limited edition cookie, featuring a first-of-its-kind filling for the brand.

For a limited time, Oreo is selling a cookie created with Malone that has a swirled creme filling, which mixes salted caramel and shortbread flavor creme and is sandwiched between a chocolate cookie and a golden cookie. The cookies are engraved with nine designs inspired by the artist, such as vinyl records and a guitar pick.

It’s the newest creation for the Mondelēz-owned cookie, which regularly releases flavors to keep the 110-year-old brand in the cultural zeitgeist. In 2020, Oreo partnered with Lady Gaga to release pink cookies that became a viral sensation.

“Flavor innovations and collaborations, inspired by fan behavior, have become a mainstay in our playbook as a way to maintain relevancy across our portfolio of snack brands,” said Tanya Berman, senior vice president at Mondelēz, in a press release.

The “sweet new collab” goes on sale February 3 nationwide.

Collaborations, including ones with Coca-Cola and “Star Wars,” resonate with customers and boost sales, executives said on an earnings call last year. Oreo is also one of Mondelēz’s biggest brands, topping $4 billion in sales revenue in 2023.

Mondelēz reportedly explored an offer to buy its rival, The Hershey Company, last year potentially to create one of the world’s largest candy companies. However, the offer was too low and rejected. Hershey’s shareholder trust, which owns the vast majority of the candy giant’s votes, has been reluctant to sell the brand.

