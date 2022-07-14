

Jon Cherry // Getty Images

How teacher shortages are affecting K-12 schools across the country

Almost empty hallway of a school with a stop sign on a door.



Jon Cherry // Getty Images

Larger class sizes

A second grade teacher starts class and students look up at her from desks.



PAUL RATJE/AFP // Getty Images

Additional responsibilities for teachers

A girl raises her hand in an elementary school classroom.



Canva

Fewer extracurricular activities

Students sit in an art class painting pictures.



PAUL RATJE/AFP // Getty Images

Lower student achievement

Two third grade girls work on assignments in class, one with an animal book and the other with a weather book.



RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post // Getty Images

Limited specialized programs

Reading Interventionist helps students during a Dyslexia Support program.