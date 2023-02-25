

50 best colleges on the East Coast

Arched Hallway of Holder Hall on Princeton University Campus.

Considering the United States was birthed from a revolution waged along the Eastern Seaboard, it makes sense that the roots of the country’s higher education system were planted there as well. Harvard University—founded in 1636—came first, predating the Declaration of Independence by 140 years. The nation’s oldest institution of higher learning was followed by a slew of state and public universities throughout the 13 colonies.

The East Coast remains home to a number of private and public colleges that consistently top “best of” lists, highlighted by the prestigious Ivy League eight. Stacker combed through Niche’s 2023 Best Colleges in America list (current as of February 2023) in order to discover which 50 East Coast schools, old and new, are the cream of the crop.

Niche ranks colleges by analyzing student and alumni reviews, as well as data on admissions and academic and student life culled from the Department of Education. Stacker filtered its list to include schools in the District of Columbia and states that border the Atlantic Ocean within 100 miles of their eastern borders: Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

Keep reading to discover the best schools on the East Coast—and find out if any among them beat out the Ivies for the top spot.

#50. University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of Massachusetts Campus Pond with Old Chapel in the Background

– Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

– Undergraduate enrollment: 22,212

– Student-to-faculty ratio: 15:1

– Acceptance rate: 65%

– Graduation rate: 83%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $51,400

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%

– Overall rank: #115



#49. Rutgers University–New Brunswick

Aerial view of Rutgers University Campus.

– Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

– Undergraduate enrollment: 33,788

– student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

– Acceptance rate: 67%

– Graduation rate: 84%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $57,900

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 93%

– Overall rank: #111



#48. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

The Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

– Location: Troy, New York

– Undergraduate enrollment: 6,262

– student-to-faculty ratio: 14:1

– Acceptance rate: 57%

– Graduation rate: 87%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $82,000

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 95%

– Overall rank: #110



#47. Skidmore College

Historic Building on the campus of Skidmore.

– Location: Saratoga Springs, New York

– Undergraduate enrollment: 2,510

– student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

– Acceptance rate: 32%

– Graduation rate: 86%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $49,700

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 95%

– Overall rank: #108



#46. University of Maryland – College Park

University of Maryland entrance sign on campus.

– Location: College Park, Maryland

– Undergraduate enrollment: 28,160

– student-to-faculty ratio: 14:1

– Acceptance rate: 51%

– Graduation rate: 87%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $62,900

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 93%

– Overall rank: #100

#45. George Washington University

Statue of George Washington on campus.

– Location: Washington, District of Columbia

– Undergraduate enrollment: 10,141

– student-to-faculty ratio: 6:1

– Acceptance rate: 43%

– Graduation rate: 85%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $69,600

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%

– Overall rank: #95



#44. College of the Holy Cross

Aerial view of College of the Holy Cross with fall foliage.

– Location: Worcester, Massachusetts

– Undergraduate enrollment: 2,966

– student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1

– Acceptance rate: 38%

– Graduation rate: 93%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $71,000

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 95%

– Overall rank: #88



#43. Smith College

Campus of Smith College.

– Location: Northampton, Massachusetts

– Undergraduate enrollment: 2,160

– student-to-faculty ratio: 6:1

– Acceptance rate: 37%

– Graduation rate: 87%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $46,200

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 88%

– Overall rank: #86



#42. University of Richmond

University of Richmond entrance sign.

– Location: University Of Richmond, Virginia

– Undergraduate enrollment: 3,028

– student-to-faculty ratio: 6:1

– Acceptance rate: 31%

– Graduation rate: 88%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $64,500

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 95%

– Overall rank: #81



#41. The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art

The Cooper Union building in Manhattan.

– Location: New York, New York

– Undergraduate enrollment: 802

– student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

– Acceptance rate: 18%

– Graduation rate: 79%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $64,900

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 93%

– Overall rank: #78

#40. Vassar College

Campus of Vassar University.

– Location: Poughkeepsie, New York

– Undergraduate enrollment: 2,409

– student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

– Acceptance rate: 25%

– Graduation rate: 88%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $54,600

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 93%

– Overall rank: #74



#39. Wesleyan University

People walking on Wesleyan University campus.

– Location: Middletown, Connecticut

– Undergraduate enrollment: 2,836

– student-to-faculty ratio: 7:1

– Acceptance rate: 21%

– Graduation rate: 91%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $54,700

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 90%

– Overall rank: #71



#38. Virginia Tech

Burruss Hall on Virginia Tech Campus.

– Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

– Undergraduate enrollment: 29,112

– student-to-faculty ratio: 13:1

– Acceptance rate: 66%

– Graduation rate: 86%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $62,500

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 96%

– Overall rank: #68



#37. Colby College

Students with frisbee on Colby College Campus.

– Location: Waterville, Maine

– Undergraduate enrollment: 2,155

– student-to-faculty ratio: 9:1

– Acceptance rate: 10%

– Graduation rate: 90%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,100

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%

– Overall rank: #67



#36. William & Mary

William and Mary College Campus.

– Location: Williamsburg, Virginia

– Undergraduate enrollment: 6,475

– student-to-faculty ratio: 9:1

– Acceptance rate: 42%

– Graduation rate: 91%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,500

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%

– Overall rank: #63

#35. Hamilton College

Cropped view of student sitting in autumn leaves writing in notebook.

– Location: Clinton, New York

– Undergraduate enrollment: 2,043

– student-to-faculty ratio: 9:1

– Acceptance rate: 18%

– Graduation rate: 91%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $60,200

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 91%

– Overall rank: #58



#34. University of Miami

Watsco Center at University of Miami.

– Location: Coral Gables, Florida

– Undergraduate enrollment: 12,089

– student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

– Acceptance rate: 33%

– Graduation rate: 83%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $60,100

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 90%

– Overall rank: #57



#33. Bates College

Library building on Bates College campus.

– Location: Lewiston, Maine

– Undergraduate enrollment: 1,876

– student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1

– Acceptance rate: 14%

– Graduation rate: 92%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $59,200

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%

– Overall rank: #56



#32. Babson College

Students studying and reading together.

– Location: Wellesley, Massachusetts

– Undergraduate enrollment: 2,457

– student-to-faculty ratio: 12:1

– Acceptance rate: 27%

– Graduation rate: 95%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $96,100

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 91%

– Overall rank: #55



#31. Colgate University

The James B Colgate admissions building at Colgate University.

– Location: Hamilton, New York

– Undergraduate enrollment: 3,023

– student-to-faculty ratio: 9:1

– Acceptance rate: 27%

– Graduation rate: 91%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $63,600

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 93%

– Overall rank: #54

#30. University of Georgia

University of Georgia campus.

– Location: Athens, Georgia

– Undergraduate enrollment: 27,888

– student-to-faculty ratio: 13:1

– Acceptance rate: 48%

– Graduation rate: 87%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $50,500

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%

– Overall rank: #52



#29. New York University

Students walk through gate at NYU School of Law.

– Location: New York, New York

– Undergraduate enrollment: 25,854

– student-to-faculty ratio: 4:1

– Acceptance rate: 21%

– Graduation rate: 88%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $61,900

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 91%

– Overall rank: #50



#28. Wake Forest University

Reynolds Hall at Wake Forest University.

– Location: Winston-salem, North Carolina

– Undergraduate enrollment: 5,391

– student-to-faculty ratio: 3:1

– Acceptance rate: 32%

– Graduation rate: 89%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $63,800

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%

– Overall rank: #49



#27. Boston University

Entrance sign at Boston University.

– Location: Boston, Massachusetts

– Undergraduate enrollment: 16,026

– student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

– Acceptance rate: 20%

– Graduation rate: 89%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $65,300

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 93%

– Overall rank: #47



#26. Northeastern University

Krentzman Quadrangle at Northeastern University.

– Location: Boston, Massachusetts

– Undergraduate enrollment: 15,131

– student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1

– Acceptance rate: 20%

– Graduation rate: 90%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $67,400

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 95%

– Overall rank: #45

#25. Williams College

Buildings on the Williams College Campus.

– Location: Williamstown, Massachusetts

– Undergraduate enrollment: 1,917

– student-to-faculty ratio: 6:1

– Acceptance rate: 15%

– Graduation rate: 96%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $59,000

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 90%

– Overall rank: #43



#24. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

South Building at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

– Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

– Undergraduate enrollment: 18,505

– student-to-faculty ratio: 9:1

– Acceptance rate: 25%

– Graduation rate: 91%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $55,600

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%

– Overall rank: #42



#23. University of Florida

Students walk outside on the Quad lawn.

– Location: Gainesville, Florida

– Undergraduate enrollment: 31,476

– student-to-faculty ratio: 11:1

– Acceptance rate: 31%

– Graduation rate: 89%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $56,000

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%

– Overall rank: #41



#22. Amherst College

Aerial view of fall foliage and steeple at Amherst.

– Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

– Undergraduate enrollment: 1,745

– student-to-faculty ratio: 7:1

– Acceptance rate: 12%

– Graduation rate: 95%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $65,000

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 90%

– Overall rank: #40



#21. Boston College

Gasson Hall on the campus of Boston College.

– Location: Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

– Undergraduate enrollment: 9,532

– student-to-faculty ratio: 9:1

– Acceptance rate: 26%

– Graduation rate: 92%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $72,500

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%

– Overall rank: #39

#20. Tufts University

Building on Tufts University Campus.

– Location: Medford, Massachusetts

– Undergraduate enrollment: 5,938

– student-to-faculty ratio: 6:1

– Acceptance rate: 16%

– Graduation rate: 94%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $75,800

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%

– Overall rank: #38



#19. Wellesley College

Aerial view of Wellesley Campus.

– Location: Wellesley, Massachusetts

– Undergraduate enrollment: 2,375

– student-to-faculty ratio: 7:1

– Acceptance rate: 20%

– Graduation rate: 94%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $60,800

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%

– Overall rank: #36



#18. United States Military Academy at West Point

Cadets in uniform marching at West Point.

– Location: West Point, New York

– Undergraduate enrollment: 4,536

– student-to-faculty ratio: 16:1

– Acceptance rate: 9%

– Graduation rate: 85%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $ No data available

– Employment rate two years after graduation: No data available

– Overall rank: #35



#17. Emory University

Emory University Campus Buildings.

– Location: Atlanta, Georgia

– Undergraduate enrollment: 6,814

– student-to-faculty ratio: 3:1

– Acceptance rate: 19%

– Graduation rate: 90%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $66,000

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%

– Overall rank: #34



#16. Davidson College

The Presbyterian Church on Davidson College campus.

– Location: Davidson, North Carolina

– Undergraduate enrollment: 1,983

– student-to-faculty ratio: 9:1

– Acceptance rate: 20%

– Graduation rate: 93%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,900

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 88%

– Overall rank: #33

#15. Barnard College

Barnard College Building close up.

– Location: New York, New York

– Undergraduate enrollment: 2,651

– student-to-faculty ratio: 10:1

– Acceptance rate: 14%

– Graduation rate: 90%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $57,900

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 90%

– Overall rank: #32



#14. Bowdoin College

Brick building on Bowdoin College campus.

– Location: Brunswick, Maine

– Undergraduate enrollment: 1,948

– student-to-faculty ratio: 9:1

– Acceptance rate: 9%

– Graduation rate: 95%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $65,500

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 93%

– Overall rank: #30



#13. University of Virginia

University of Virginia campus.

– Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

– Undergraduate enrollment: 16,319

– student-to-faculty ratio: 7:1

– Acceptance rate: 23%

– Graduation rate: 94%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $61,200

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%

– Overall rank: #27



#12. Georgia Institute of Technology

Georgia Institute of Technology sign close up.

– Location: Atlanta, Georgia

– Undergraduate enrollment: 14,485

– student-to-faculty ratio: 12:1

– Acceptance rate: 21%

– Graduation rate: 91%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $79,100

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 95%

– Overall rank: #26



#11. Cornell University

Overlook of Cornell University Campus from Uris Library.

– Location: Ithaca, New York

– Undergraduate enrollment: 15,735

– student-to-faculty ratio: 8:1

– Acceptance rate: 11%

– Graduation rate: 95%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $77,200

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 93%

– Overall rank: #23

#10. Johns Hopkins University

Brickk path and buildings on the campus of Johns Hopkins.

– Location: Baltimore, Maryland

– Undergraduate enrollment: 5,766

– student-to-faculty ratio: 2:1

– Acceptance rate: 11%

– Graduation rate: 94%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $73,200

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 91%

– Overall rank: #21



#9. Georgetown University

Building on the campus of Georgetown University.

– Location: Washington, District of Columbia

– Undergraduate enrollment: 6,610

– student-to-faculty ratio: 4:1

– Acceptance rate: 17%

– Graduation rate: 94%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $93,500

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%

– Overall rank: #17



#8. Columbia University

Low Memorial Library at Columbia University.

– Location: New York, New York

– Undergraduate enrollment: 7,509

– student-to-faculty ratio: 2:1

– Acceptance rate: 7%

– Graduation rate: 96%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $83,300

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 89%

– Overall rank: #12



#7. Dartmouth College

Campus of Dartmouth College.

– Location: Hanover, New Hampshire

– Undergraduate enrollment: 4,169

– student-to-faculty ratio: 5:1

– Acceptance rate: 9%

– Graduation rate: 95%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $75,500

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%

– Overall rank: #10



#6. Brown University

Students walking on Brown University campus.

– Location: Providence, Rhode Island

– Undergraduate enrollment: 6,605

– student-to-faculty ratio: 7:1

– Acceptance rate: 8%

– Graduation rate: 95%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $67,500

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 91%

– Overall rank: #9

#5. Duke University

Duke University Campus in autumn.

– Location: Durham, North Carolina

– Undergraduate enrollment: 6,838

– student-to-faculty ratio: 2:1

– Acceptance rate: 8%

– Graduation rate: 96%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $84,400

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%

– Overall rank: #8



#4. Princeton University

Holder Hall on Princeton University Campus.

– Location: Princeton, New Jersey

– Undergraduate enrollment: 4,689

– student-to-faculty ratio: 4:1

– Acceptance rate: 6%

– Graduation rate: 98%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $74,700

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 87%

– Overall rank: #5



#3. Yale University

Aerial view of Yale University at dusk.

– Location: New Haven, Connecticut

– Undergraduate enrollment: 4,696

– student-to-faculty ratio: 2:1

– Acceptance rate: 7%

– Graduation rate: 96%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $83,200

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 92%

– Overall rank: #4



#2. Harvard University

Students outside Harvard University Campus Library.

– Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

– Undergraduate enrollment: 5,699

– student-to-faculty ratio: 3:1

– Acceptance rate: 5%

– Graduation rate: 98%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $89,700

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 89%

– Overall rank: #3



#1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Students on MIT Campus in autumn.

– Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

– Undergraduate enrollment: 4,234

– student-to-faculty ratio: 3:1

– Acceptance rate: 7%

– Graduation rate: 96%

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $104,700

– Employment rate two years after graduation: 94%

– Overall rank: #1

