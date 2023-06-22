

30 counties seeing the greatest increase of renters

Exterior of apartment building with windows and fire escapes

The share of renter-occupied homes in the U.S. decreased by 2.3 percentage points from 2016 to 2021 as more Americans were able to buy houses. But certain communities are bucking that trend and seeing an influx of renters.

Belong analyzed Census Bureau data to see which counties had the largest increase in renters from 2016 to 2021, the most recent data available. The Census Bureau calculates the number of housing units in a county that renters occupy. Each county included in the analysis had at least 50,000 occupied housing units.

We ranked the top 30 counties by the percentage point increase in their rental population. The ranking also lists each county’s median rent and median household income, which refers to the pay received by all members of the household. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development defines affordable housing as costing no more than 30% of a household’s income.

Many of the counties that recorded increases in the number of renters are suburbs or exurbs—which refers to prosperous areas beyond a city’s immediate suburbs—as people look for more space, rents rise in major metro areas, and remote work becomes more popular.



#30. Manitowoc County, Wisconsin

– Share of homes that are rentals: 27.5% (+3.3 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 9,806

— Median rent: $664

— Median household income for renters: $33,395

Manitowoc County is southeast of Green Bay, along Wisconsin’s Lake Michigan shoreline. The overall cost of living compared to Green Bay is similar, although Census Bureau data show median rent is about $100 cheaper in Manitowoc County.



#29. Saline County, Arkansas

– Share of homes that are rentals: 23.7% (+3.3 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 11,781

— Median rent: $997

— Median household income for renters: $50,798

Saline County sits southwest of Little Rock, the state’s capital. The cost of living and median rent prices are similar in the county and the nearby city.



#28. Marquette County, Michigan

– Share of homes that are rentals: 29.8% (+3.3 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 8,135

— Median rent: $872

— Median household income for renters: $30,936

Marquette County is the most populous county in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, with 66,661 residents. The county, situated along Lake Superior, is home to Northern Michigan University. NMU’s enrollment dropped from 2016 to 2021, however, so college students do not account for the overall increase in renters during that time.



#27. Florence County, South Carolina

– Share of homes that are rentals: 34.1% (+3.4 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 17,561

— Median rent: $813

— Median household income for renters: $25,842

Florence County is located about 100 miles east of Columbia, the state’s capital. Median rent is about $200 more in Columbia compared to Florence County, and the overall cost of living is 6% higher.



#26. Clay County, Missouri

– Share of homes that are rentals: 32.5% (+3.4 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 32,789

— Median rent: $1,034

— Median household income for renters: $43,541

Clay County is northeast of Kansas City, which straddles the Missouri-Kansas border. The cost of living is slightly lower in Clay County compared to the larger metro area, and median rent is about the same.



#25. Benton County, Washington

– Share of homes that are rentals: 34.0% (+3.5 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 26,136

— Median rent: $1,081

— Median household income for renters: $46,278

Located in south-central Washington, Benton County is about 200 miles east of both Seattle and Portland, Oregon. The cost of living in Benton County is about 15% lower than those larger metro areas, which may appeal to renters who want to live within a day-trip distance of those cities.



#24. Tuscarawas County, Ohio

– Share of homes that are rentals: 33.0% (+3.7 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 12,760

— Median rent: $793

— Median household income for renters: $35,195

Tuscarawas County sits in eastern Ohio, centered between Columbus, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The cost of living in Tuscarawas County is about 8% lower than in those metro areas.



#23. Olmsted County, Minnesota

– Share of homes that are rentals: 29.1% (+3.7 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 18,981

— Median rent: $1,143

— Median household income for renters: $44,258

Olmsted County is about 90 miles southeast of the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area. But there is not a significant difference in median rent or overall cost of living among the three areas.



#22. Erie County, Ohio

– Share of homes that are rentals: 32.7% (+3.8 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 10,763

— Median rent: $799

— Median household income for renters: $37,278

Erie County hugs Lake Erie and sits about midway between Toledo and Cleveland. The county seat is Sandusky—known for the Cedar Point amusement park—and the area is known for its relatively low cost of living.



#21. Bay County, Michigan

– Share of homes that are rentals: 22.5% (+3.8 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 10,215

— Median rent: $666

— Median household income for renters: $28,894

Bay County is located at the base of Michigan’s “thumb,” along Lake Huron. Median rent is cheaper in Bay County than in the nearby cities of Saginaw and Midland, and the overall cost of living is up to 9% lower.



#20. Fairbanks North Star Borough, Alaska

– Share of homes that are rentals: 41.5% (+3.8 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 15,119

— Median rent: $1,228

— Median household income for renters: $50,133

Fairbanks North Star Borough is in central Alaska and one of only two metropolitan areas in the state. Compared to Anchorage—the other metro area—the overall cost of living and median rent are similar in Fairbanks.



#19. San Patricio County, Texas

– Share of homes that are rentals: 35.7% (+3.9 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 9,099

— Median rent: $1,056

— Median household income for renters: $38,894

Located on Texas’ Gulf Coast, San Patricio County sits north of Corpus Christi, which has a population of more than 316,000. The cost of living and rent prices are similar in the metro area and the nearby county.



#18. Hinds County, Mississippi

– Share of homes that are rentals: 44.3% (+3.9 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 40,383

— Median rent: $936

— Median household income for renters: $27,565

Hinds County is Mississippi’s most populated county, located in the center of the state. The Jackson metro area—the state’s capital—draws renters to the county.



#17. Washington County, Maryland

– Share of homes that are rentals: 36.4% (+3.9 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 21,940

— Median rent: $990

— Median household income for renters: $35,803

Washington County is located in western Maryland, about 70 miles from both Baltimore and Washington, D.C. The overall cost of living in Washington County is 10% lower than in Baltimore and 16% lower than in D.C., making the county a good option for renters who commute to the larger metro areas.



#16. Tolland County, Connecticut

– Share of homes that are rentals: 31.2% (+3.9 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 18,196

— Median rent: $1,225

— Median household income for renters: $35,416

Tolland County sits east of Hartford in northeast Connecticut. The cost of living in Tolland County is similar to Hartford, which has a population of more than 120,000.



#15. Washington County, Utah

– Share of homes that are rentals: 30.0% (+3.9 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 20,402

— Median rent: $1,269

— Median household income for renters: $45,133

Washington County borders Nevada and Arizona in the southwest corner of Utah. Renters are drawn to St. George, the county seat that has a population of more than 102,500.



#14. Bulloch County, Georgia

– Share of homes that are rentals: 47.4% (+4.0 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 13,901

— Median rent: $946

— Median household income for renters: $38,068

Bulloch County is located in eastern Georgia, 50 miles west of Savannah. Median rent is about $150 cheaper in Bulloch County than in Savannah, and the overall cost of living is 4% lower.



#13. Talladega County, Alabama

– Share of homes that are rentals: 27.1% (+4.2 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 9,141

— Median rent: $709

— Median household income for renters: $28,618

Talladega County sits in central Alabama, about 55 miles east of Birmingham and 82 miles north of Montgomery. Renters who work in Birmingham may want to commute from Talladega County, where the median rent is about $200 cheaper and the overall cost of living is 6% lower.



#12. Carbon County, Pennsylvania

– Share of homes that are rentals: 26.8% (+4.3 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 7,194

— Median rent: $806

— Median household income for renters: $30,938

Carbon County is located in eastern Pennsylvania, about 30 miles north of Allentown, which has a population of nearly 126,000. Carbon County’s median rent is about $150 cheaper than in Allentown, though the overall cost of living in the two areas is similar.



#11. Chelan County, Washington

– Share of homes that are rentals: 39.5% (+4.3 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 12,652

— Median rent: $1,071

— Median household income for renters: $46,602

Chelan County is in central Washington. The county seat is Wenatchee, which is known for its apple orchards. Migrant workers who work the harvest contribute to the population of renters, and the area saw rapid growth in leisure and hospitality jobs in the late 2010s.



#10. Wilson County, North Carolina

– Share of homes that are rentals: 42.7% (+4.3 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 14,049

— Median rent: $898

— Median household income for renters: $32,689

Located in central North Carolina, Wilson County is 54 miles east of Raleigh, which has a population of more than 476,500. Wilson County’s median rent is about $400 cheaper than Raleigh and the overall cost of living is about 5% cheaper.



#9. Shasta County, California

– Share of homes that are rentals: 39.1% (+4.5 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 27,969

— Median rent: $1,105

— Median household income for renters: $42,117

Shasta County is in northern California. Redding, the county seat, offers job opportunities for renters, especially in local government and health care.



#8. Lauderdale County, Mississippi

– Share of homes that are rentals: 35.6% (+4.7 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 10,042

— Median rent: $838

— Median household income for renters: $26,703

Lauderdale County is located in east central Mississippi, along the Alabama border. Renters may move to the area for job opportunities at Naval Air Station Meridian and the G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery National Guard Complex, which are major employers in the county.



#7. St. Clair County, Alabama

– Share of homes that are rentals: 20.5% (+5.1 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 6,787

— Median rent: $906

— Median household income for renters: $42,730

St. Clair County sits northeast of Birmingham, which has a population of 196,910. The cost of living and rent prices are similar in the metro area and the nearby county.



#6. St. Landry Parish, Louisiana

– Share of homes that are rentals: 37.5% (+5.2 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 12,064

— Median rent: $648

— Median household income for renters: $25,905

St. Landry Parish is located north of Lafayette. Median rent is about $300 cheaper in St. Landry Parish compared to Lafayette, and the overall cost of living is 4% lower.



#5. Frederick County, Virginia

– Share of homes that are rentals: 24.9% (+6.0 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 8,615

— Median rent: $1,353

— Median household income for renters: $51,236

Frederick County sits on the border between Virginia and West Virginia, about 83 miles west of Washington D.C. The county has seen sizable growth in renters since 2016, despite having the highest median rent of the counties ranked on this list.



#4. Dallas County, Iowa

– Share of homes that are rentals: 32.6% (+6.1 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 13,579

— Median rent: $1,037

— Median household income for renters: $41,954

Dallas County is 25 miles west of Des Moines, which has a population of more than 211,000. The overall cost of living is similar in the metro area and the nearby county, and the median rent is about $100 more in Dallas County.



#3. Benton County, Oregon

– Share of homes that are rentals: 47.7% (+6.3 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 18,785

— Median rent: $1,190

— Median household income for renters: $36,777

Benton County has the highest share of renters among the counties in this ranking. It’s located about 50 miles north of Eugene and about 90 miles south of Portland. Corvallis, the county seat, is home to Oregon State University. OSU’s enrollment grew from 2016 to 2021, which may have contributed to the increase in renters.



#2. Sullivan County, New York

– Share of homes that are rentals: 36.1% (+7.4 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 11,729

— Median rent: $861

— Median household income for renters: $32,558

Sullivan County is located about 100 miles north of New York City. The scenic area has long been a tourist destination. Renters may settle in the area for tourism jobs or positions at The Center for Discovery, a research and specialty center offering various educational, medical, and therapeutic services.



#1. Wilkes County, North Carolina

– Share of homes that are rentals: 32.5% (+10.0 percentage points from 2016)

– Total rental units: 8,690

— Median rent: $641

— Median household income for renters: $27,066

It’s not surprising Wilkes County has seen the largest increase in renters since it has the lowest median rent among the counties in this ranking. Wilkes County is in northwest North Carolina, about 90 miles north of Charlotte. Although manufacturing jobs in Wilkes County have declined since 2000, renters can still find work at major employers like Tyson Foods and Lowe’s.

