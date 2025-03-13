Skip to Content
Video shows roberry at vape shop in East El Paso

Published 6:20 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Loudmouth Vapor store owners shared with ABC-7 surveillance video showing a robbery incident at their eastside location.

The video shows at least four alleged robbers ramming into the vape shop with a car, then smashing vape displays and finally running away less than two minutes later.

The owner of the alleged car used to slam into the store said he found out his car was missing this morning.

"I feel concerned that today's youth don't see any repercussions," said Thomas Jones.

The incident happened at around 1:52 a.m.

This is a developing story, more updates once they're available.

Crime Tracker

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

