Video shows roberry at vape shop in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Loudmouth Vapor store owners shared with ABC-7 surveillance video showing a robbery incident at their eastside location.

The video shows at least four alleged robbers ramming into the vape shop with a car, then smashing vape displays and finally running away less than two minutes later.

The owner of the alleged car used to slam into the store said he found out his car was missing this morning.

"I feel concerned that today's youth don't see any repercussions," said Thomas Jones.

The incident happened at around 1:52 a.m.

This is a developing story, more updates once they're available.