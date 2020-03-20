SWAT standoff in northeast El Paso with man barricaded in home with gun
EL PASO, Texas -- A standoff was underway Friday evening between police and an armed man holed up in a northeast El Paso home.
A SWAT team responded around 5:30 p.m. and surrounded the area in the 5700 block of Arrowhead Drive.
A police spokesperson said the man had barricaded himself inside with a gun; she didn't indicate what led to the standoff.
No further details were immediately available.
