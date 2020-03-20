Skip to Content
Crime
By
Updated
today at 5:57 pm
Published 5:49 pm

SWAT standoff in northeast El Paso with man barricaded in home with gun

EPPD SWAT
File/EPPD
An El Paso police SWAT team meber mobilizes for a call in this file photo.

EL PASO, Texas -- A standoff was underway Friday evening between police and an armed man holed up in a northeast El Paso home.

A SWAT team responded around 5:30 p.m. and surrounded the area in the 5700 block of Arrowhead Drive.

A police spokesperson said the man had barricaded himself inside with a gun; she didn't indicate what led to the standoff.

No further details were immediately available.

El Paso / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply