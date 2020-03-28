19-year-old shot, wounded in neighborhood on El Paso’s far east side

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A 19-year-old was shot and wounded Saturday in a far east El Paso neighborhood.

The teen was shot in the 2200 block of Hanna Leigh Street around noon.

Police said the victim was taken by car from the shooting scene to Providence East hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There was no immediate word on whether any arrests had been made; detectives were scouring the crime scene trying to piece together what happened.