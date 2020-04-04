Man shot, seriously wounded near Las Cruces apartment complex

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A 20-year-old man was very seriously wounded Saturday morning in a shooting near a Las Cruces apartment complex.

Police responding to a report of shots fired said they found the shooting victim in the 1500 block of East Missouri about 6 a.m.

The man had suffered at least one gunshot wound, police said.

He was initially taken to a Las Cruces hospital and then flown a short time later to El Paso for medical treatment of life-threatening injuries.

There was no immediate word of any arrests; investigators said they were trying to determine what led up to the shooting.