Crime
Man shot, seriously wounded near Las Cruces apartment complex

Las Cruces police
A Las Cruces Police Department squad car sits parked in this file photo.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A 20-year-old man was very seriously wounded Saturday morning in a shooting near a Las Cruces apartment complex.

Police responding to a report of shots fired said they found the shooting victim in the 1500 block of East Missouri about 6 a.m.

The man had suffered at least one gunshot wound, police said.

He was initially taken to a Las Cruces hospital and then flown a short time later to El Paso for medical treatment of life-threatening injuries.

There was no immediate word of any arrests; investigators said they were trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

