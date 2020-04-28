Officer-involved shooting probed in Chaparral

Crime

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- A law enforcement officer was involved in a shooting Monday night in Chaparral that was under investigation, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an officer-involved shooting had occurred between 8 and 9 p.m. along Coles Road in Chaparral. She said the sheriff's office was investigating the incident.

The spokesperson didn't indicate which agency the officer worked for and said no further details were immediately available for release.

A witness who heard the gunshots told ABC-7 that he saw CPR being performed on the apparent shooting victim, but that person's condition was unknown as of early Tuesday morning.