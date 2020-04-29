Stray bullets from desert gunfire hit east El Paso home with 4 children inside

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- David Salazaar is now afraid for his four children after stray bullets, apparently coming from people firing weapons in the desert across the street, hit his home in the 15100 block of Stacy Ann in east El Paso on Tuesday evening.

"I heard something hit metal, then bounce around and hit glass," Salazaar said, describing one gunshot that he said went through his garage and ended in the wall where his son sleeps.

Salazaar also showed an ABC-7 photographer on Wednesday where a bullet went through a wall, struck a glass table and then hit an entertainment system where his children were playing video games.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the gunfire and asked anyone with information on those firing weapons in that area to come forward with confidential tips.

"If somebody did strike a home, we want to hold somebody accountable because there are laws," said Sheriff's Commander Ryan Urrutia. "Even if you didn't intentionally hit the home you can be held criminally liable for it."