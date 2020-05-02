Far east El Paso neighborhood cordoned off by police after apparent shooting

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police and Texas state troopers were on the scene of an apparent shooting Saturday afternoon in a neighborhood on El Paso's far east side.

The shooting was reported about 1:30 p.m. in the 14300 block of Angel D. Garcia Court and William Caples Street.

Police crime scene tape and squad cars cordoned off the neighborhood.

Fire dispatchers said their crews were on scene, but no victims had been transported to hospitals as yet.

No further details were immediately available.