New Mexico Supreme Court denies request for early release of prisoners due to virus threat

Crime

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- The New Mexico Supreme Court on Monday afternoon rejected a request for releases of inmates due to Covid-19 health risks in state prisons.

The justices denied a petition filed by the ACLU and the New Mexico Public Defender's Office, KOB-TV reported.

The request turned down by the court had asked for the immediate release of those inmates at risk of serious illness from coronavirus, those within a year of release, and those held on infractions such as parole and probation violations.

The request went beyond the releases already ordered by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham last month, which the ACLU argued did not go far enough. At least 33 inmates were released early under the governor's order, KOB reported.