Woman’s body found in Socorro neighborhood, death probe underway

SOCORRO, Texas -- A woman's body was found in a Socorro neighborhood on Tuesday and authorities were investigating the circumstances of that death, law enforcement officials confirmed to ABC-7.

Both El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and Socorro police officers were at the scene of the body discovery near Ron Drive and Bundala Drive.

A police spokesman said the woman's body was located on what he described as "private property."

The victim had not yet been identified, but police said the medical examiner was working to determine who the victim is and how she died.

There was no immediate word as to whether it was a suspected homicide, however yellow police crime scene tape had the area cordoned off.

Authorities described it as an active scene and asked people to avoid the neighborhood.

The police spokesman said no further details were currently available.