Shooting & stabbing occurs at automotive repair shop in northeast El Paso

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- Police responded early Sunday to what they called a shooting and stabbing in northeast El Paso at an address that's listed as an automotive repair business.

The incident was reported by police around 12:10 a.m. at 4426 Titanic Drive, which sits just off of Dyer Street in a commercial/industrial section of the northeast.

The address given by police is listed by Google, MapQuest, Yelp and the Better Business Bureau as the location for Bruce's Automotive, an automotive repair shop.

Authorities did not immediately provide further details, indicating it was a developing situation.

As a result, how many people were injured - and the extent of those injuries - was not known. It was also unclear what led up to the violence and if any arrests had been made.