Crime
El Paso man accused of operating cockfighting ring

Juan Eduardo Montanes
KVIA
Juan Eduardo Montanes, accused of cockfighting.

EL PASO, Texas -- A 30-year-old El Paso man has been jailed after sheriff's deputies found evidence he was running a cockfighting ring out of his home, authorities said Monday.

Juan Eduardo Montanes was arrested on the Fourth of July and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on $5,000 bond on cockfighting charges.

His arrest came after deputies searched his home in the 1000 block of Kannermont Drive after obtaining a warrant.

"Investigators located a cockfighting ring, several roosters including injured and deceased roosters along with other implements of cockfighting" inside the home, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

