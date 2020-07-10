El Paso man accused of sexually abusing 12-year-old girl

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man has been arrested on child indecency charges involving a young girl, police said Friday.

Detectives said they arrested 58-year-old David Villalobos after a 15-month investigation into allegations he had engaged in sexual contact with the girl for close to two years.

The alleged sexual abuse began when the child was reportedly 12 years old.

Villalobos was being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $20,000 bond.