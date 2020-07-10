El Paso police seek public’s help identifying man suspected of assaulting female joggers

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they said is suspected of assaulting two women who were jogging.

Police spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo told ABC-7 the two incidents took place at separate locations with the different women.

One of the incidents happened along Noble Street, which is just north of downtown. The other incident happened along Savannah Ave. in central El Paso.

The department tweeted out this photo with a caption that read:

"Need to Id this person believed to frequent the areas of Noble and Savannah. Suspected of assaulting female joggers in the area. If you know the identity call Det. Martinez 212-4574 or Crime Stoppers of EP 566-TIPS."