Fugitive El Paso murder suspect captured in Oklahoma

El Paso police at the scene of a shooting in the 3800 block of Fillmore Avenue on June 30.

EL PASO, Texas -- A fugitive has been captured in Oklahoma and charged with a murder last month at an apartment complex in central El Paso, authorities told ABC-7 on Friday.

Cesar Armendariz was arrested in Lawton without incident on Thursday, Deputy U.S. Marshal Analicia Wong said.

He's charged in the June 30 death of a 28-year-old man who was shot and killed inside an apartment at a small complex in the 3800 block of Fillmore Avenue.

Those apartments sit off Dyer, just a few block blocks from the Cassidy Gate at Fort Bliss.

At the time of the killing, El Paso police had they were looking for several suspects. No motive has been publicly revealed for the slaying.

A police spokesman said they anticipated releasing further information about the arrest later Friday.

