Man arrested in desert for far east El Paso shooting

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A man wanted for a shooting was arrested after he fled into a far east El Paso desert area and was found by sheriff's deputies.

Officials said Friday that David Rangel, 37, was being held in the downtown jail on $60,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Detectives said Rangel shot at a person near Kentwood Avenue and Ascencion Street on Thursday and then fled before deputies arrived.

When deputies located Rangel in the desert, they said he had the gun hidden in his car.

While authorities provided no further details about Thursday's shooting, they indicated at the time it occurred that Rangel was already wanted in another case for assault with a deadly weapon.