El Paso teen home burglary suspect held at gunpoint by victim’s son

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A 19-year-old burglary suspect was recently held at gunpoint by the victim’s son until police arrived, authorities said Tuesday.

El Paso police responded to a home burglary earlier this month along the 1400 block of East Nevada Avenue in central El Paso.

According to police, a man broke into the home through a second-story window.

A girl, who was home alone sleeping, heard the intruder and called her mother.

The mother then proceeded to call 911 and her adult son, who lives nearby.

Police said the victim’s son ran over to his mother’s house and discovered 19-year-old Edgar Ivan Garcia escaping out of an upstairs window.

The victim’s son called Garcia down from the window and held him at gunpoint until police arrived, police said.

Garcia is facing one count of burglary of a residence. He also had an outstanding bench warrant.