15 arrested in El Paso gang, drug probe by Texas DPS

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- Fifteen El Pasoans were arrested and face organized crime and felony drug charges after a yearlong probe into gang activity and drug dealing, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday.

The investigation "targeted members and associates of the Chuco Tango, Surenos, Barrio Azteca and Varrio Glenwood prison and street gangs," DPS said in a statement.

DPS agents said they seized numerous weapons and drugs as a result of the probe, and arrested the 15 people named below...

· Albert Josue Rodriguez Hernandez, 36, of El Paso, Texas

· Andrew Benitez, 21, of El Paso, Texas (in TDCJ)

· Annette Cardona, 19, of El Paso, Texas

· Crystal Arellano, 28, of El Paso, Texas

· Eileen De Santiago, 36, of El Paso, Texas

· Fernando Pacheo Martinez, 35, of El Paso, Texas

· George Andres Solis, 36, of El Paso, Texas

· Jeanette Stevens, 31, of El Paso, Texas

· Joshua Nick Lujan, 22, of El Paso, Texas

· Juan David De Santiago, 32, of El Paso, Texas

· Luis Enrique Frias, 25, of El Paso, Texas

· Ruby Ann Herrera, 38, of El Paso, Texas

· Sarah Elizabeth Arellano, 23, of El Paso, Texas

· Jesus Antonio Villezcas, 40, of El Paso, Texas

· Raymond Acosta, 31, El Paso, Texas

No further details about the arrests were immediately released by authorities.