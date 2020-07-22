3rd man sought in Lower Valley slaying that police say was drug deal gone bad

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a third man wanted in a murder last month in the Lower Valley that police have called a drug-related slaying.

Police on Wednesday said they were looking for 20–year old Gabriel Vega, aka Gabriel Alvarez, who they described as Hispanic, 5’5” tall, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They said his last known address was in the 1600 block of Dick Myers in El Paso.

He's wanted in the shooting death of 20–year-old Daniel Hernandez on June 2 at a home in the 1100 block of Prescott during what authorities have indicated was a drug deal gone bad.

Two other men, 20–year-old Keith Arnold Swint and 25–year-old Devante Tyshawn Fuller are already jailed on capital murder charges in the case.

Police asked anyone with information about Vega to call 911 or Crimes Against Persons detectives at (915) 212-4040.