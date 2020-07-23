2nd El Pasoan arrested in a day for allegedly leaving dog outside in heat & sun to die

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A second El Pasoan has been arrested, just hours after the first, on animal cruelty charges after police said he left his dog outside in the heat and sun to die.

24–year-old Miguel Angel Valencia was being held Thursday on $5,000 bond in the downtown jail.

Investigators said they recently found his dog named Eddie, a 1-year-old German Shephard, dead at 2531 Morehead Avenue.

"Eddie was found tangled around a clothesline pole in direct sun, deceased.

Eddie did not have access to shade or water," police wrote in an incident report.

Valencia was arrested shortly after another dog owner was arrested for allegedly leaving his 5–year-old Husky on an apartment balcony in triple-digit temperatures without any water or shelter.

Authorities said there have now been eight heat-related animal deaths reported in El Paso over the past two weeks.

Investigators indicated that failing to provide pets with food, water and shelter is a crime and urged anyone noticing an animal in distress to call 311.