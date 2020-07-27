El Paso man charged in animal cruelty case, viral gun video is arrested yet again

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A man, who has been arrested in connection with several high-profile cases, including animal cruelty, has been arrested again.

Jonathan Oneal, age 26, was arrested at a house party early Sunday morning in northeast El Paso, police confirmed Monday.

Oneal is accused of punching a person repeatedly and stealing personal property from another person.

Oneal was arrested earlier this month and is accused of leaving a dog outside to die in sweltering heat.

Oneal faces another charge of illegally discharging a gun within the city limits during a 20-second video clip that went viral last December.

During the most recent incident, police say three Hispanic men went to a house party along the 10900 block of Northview and were immediately confronted about their race.

The three men left the party, police say, but were followed outside by several other people, including two who were armed with guns.

At that time, Oneal allegedly punched one of the victims repeatedly and then stole some unidentified property from another person.

When police arrived, they were confronted by a belligerent crowd, which surrounded the officers and reportedly interfered with the investigation.

That led to three other people being arrested on various charges.

Twenty-one-year-old Fredrick Williams was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Jatavion Belton, 19, was arrested and charged with interfering with the police officers.

And 23-year-old Kyren Raja Pearson was also arrested. She was also charged with interfering with officers.

Oneal is facing one count of aggravated assault and another count of aggravated robbery.