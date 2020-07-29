Las Cruces judge dismisses case against ex-deputy in state’s longest-running murder prosecution

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — A judge on Wednesday dismissed all charges in the case of a former sheriff’s deputy who was charged in the shooting death of a fellow deputy in Las Cruces during what authorities described as an alcohol-fueled dispute.

Judge Conrad Perea's decision to dismiss the case against Tai Chan brings an end to the longest-running murder prosecution in New Mexico history.

"The judge today ruled that the six-year prosecution of Chan violated Chan's speedy trial rights, both under the New Mexico and U.S. constitutions," said defense attorney John Day.

There have been at least six different attempts to prosecute Chan over the years, with two jury trials that ended in mistrials.

Chan was charged with first-degree murder in the October 2014 death of Jeremy Martin. The two Santa Fe County deputies had stopped in Las Cruces for the night after transporting an inmate and had been drinking before the shooting.

Day indicated he was pleased with the judge's decision to finally drop the case.

"We are appreciative of Judge Perea's insight this case. It takes a lot of courage to do the right thing," Day said.

There was no immediate comment from a spokesperson for District Attorney Mark D'Antonio. Day said the judge found he "committed multiple acts of prosecutorial misconduct" and the DA's office was fined.