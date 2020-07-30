Knife-wielding man suspected in armed store robberies nabbed by El Paso police

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police said Thursday they arrested a knife-wielding man suspected in a pair of convenience store armed robberies.

Nicholas Martinez, 47, was taken into custody earlier this week on arrest warrants charging him with two counts of aggravated robbery as well as parole and traffic violations.

Martinez remained held in the downtown jail Thursday on $150,000 bond set by a judge, according to police.

Authorities allege Martinez robbed store clerks of cash at knife-point over the past ten days at the Valero Fast Market at 3001 N. Yarbrough Drive and the Circle K at 7800 Gateway East Blvd.