Man clings to life after being shot in head in central El Paso

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A man suffered life-threatening injuries late Thursday night in a shooting in central El Paso.

The gunfire occurred a bit before 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of E. Missouri Avenue and Marr Street near the Spaghetti Bowl.

The victim was said to have suffered a gunshot wound to head. El Paso firefighters said he was approximately 20-years old.

Police and fire officials said the man was transported in critical condition to University Medical Center.

Gang unit officers along with Crimes Against Persons detectives were summoned to the scene, with the shooting was believed to be a gang-related incident.

Authorities at the scene indicated they had a suspect who fled in a car that officers were actively looking for.

Police cordoned off several blocks around the shooting scene as they investigated into the overnight hours.