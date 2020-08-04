SWAT standoff at central El Paso apartment with armed man sought by gang officers

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A section of Gateway East in central El Paso was shut down Tuesday night after SWAT officers surrounded an apartment where an armed and wanted man was believed to have barricaded himself inside.

The standoff occurred after police gang unit officers tried to execute a felony arrest warrant in the 3300 block of Gateway East.

The police first tweeted about the incident shortly after 8:30 p.m. and urged the public to avoid the area out of safety concerns.