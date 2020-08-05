Man hospitalized after late night shooting in Las Cruces

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A late night shooting in Las Cruces left a man hospitalized, police said.

It happened in the 900 block of Branson Avenue near S. Espina Street.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area found the gunshot victim, who was rushed to the hospital.

There was no immediate word on the victim's condition, although his injuries were believed to be serious.

As of midnight, a police spokesman said the shooting remained under investigation and did not indicate if any arrests had been made.