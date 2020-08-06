Police arrest El Paso man after they say social media video shows him abusing his own dog

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A 20-year-old El Paso man is facing animal cruelty charges in the wake of a video posted to social media that police said shows him abusing his dog, authorities announced Thursday.

Caleb Hicks was arrested Wednesday and was remained held a day later in the downtown jail on $5,000 bond.

In a video posted to social media, police said it showed Hicks kicking his 3-year-old Shitzu dog named 'Teddy' in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 921 N. Zaragoza Road.

Police said Hicks kicked 'Teddy' multiple times, hurling him in the air as the dog yelps in pain and tumbles into the tire of a nearby parked car.