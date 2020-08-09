Family violence case leads to officer-involved shooting in east El Paso

Crime

EL PASO, Texas — There’s been an officer-involved shooting in east El Paso that stemmed from a domestic disturbance, police said Sunday evening.

It happened at a home in the 12000 block of Autumn Gate Drive, which is near Montwood High School.

A police spokesman said the shooting occurred when officers responded to a family violence call.

It was not immediately clear if police shot someone or if an officer had taken gunfire. It was also unknown whether the shooting resulted in injuries or fatality.

The police spokesman said no further information was currently available, calling it an “unfolding” situation.

Authorities planned to hold a briefing later in the evening.