El Paso man accused of stabbing 2, leading police on car & foot chase

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A 26–year-old El Paso man was arrested Monday after allegedly stabbing two men and then leading police on a car and foot chase.

Joe Adam Alderete was booked into the downtown jail on multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held on $76,000 bond.

Police said events unfolded when officers responded to an early morning report of "family violence" at 352 Carolina.

That's when authorities said they found the two stabbing victims, one with a wound to the abdomen and the other with a leg wound. Both survived, but their was no immediate word on their conditions.

Police said Alderete fed from the scene of the attack in a car owned by one of the victims, later crashing it into a ditch before running away on foot.

Officers said they eventually found Alderete hiding under a parked car and a brief struggle took place that ended in his arrest.

Authorities did not identify the two victims, nor indicate their relation to Alderete.