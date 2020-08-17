‘I don’t know what he’s capable of’: Daughter of Las Cruces assault victim warns community ahead of release

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- It's been fourteen years since a Las Cruces woman was bludgeoned with a hammer inside a bakery, leaving half her body paralyzed.

"The scars in our hearts are always going to be there," said Janel Morales, whose mother lost a portion of her brain in the attack in September 2006.

One year after the attack, police arrested Edward de la Cruz in connection with the crime, which he committed at only 15 years old. Another year later, he was convicted for the brutal attack of Maria Rivera.

"The one thing that nobody will be able to take away is the fear that is instilled in her," Morales said. "She is terrified of being alone."

Rivera's daughter told ABC-7 she was notified through VINE (Victim Information and Notification Everyday) that her mother's attacker could be released on parole this week.

"I don't know what he's capable of, but he's capable of beating my mom until she stopped completely moving," Morales said.

The Doña Ana County District Attorney's Office confirmed to ABC-7 that the the New Mexico Department of Corrections has indicated de la Cruz may be released this week.

Morales told ABC-7 she wants members of the community to be vigilant and remember his face.

"I'd hate for anybody else or any other family to have to deal with what we've gone through and will continue to live through for the rest of our lives," Morales said.